On August 20, 2023, Inter Miami and Charlotte FC had to face each other at the DRV PNK Stadium, and however, the match had to be rescheduled due to Inter Miami’s participation in the Leagues Cup, a tournament they ended up winning after beating Nashville in the final, in a penalty shootout. very long that resulted in Lionel Messi’s first title playing in CONCACAF.
The match was rescheduled for Wednesday, October 18, and three days later, on October 21, they will meet again, but now at the Bank of America Stadium. The splicing of matches will be mixed with the desire of the clubs to get into the playoffs at the last minute and once there, why not?, aspire to the championship.
Currently, Lionel Messi’s team is located in position fourteen in the table, while Charlotte is in twelfth place. Both out of the positions that give access to the next round of the MLS Cup.
The most recent precedent between these two teams occurred precisely in the duel corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. On that occasion, the squad defended by Rosario came out ahead, beating a Charlotte 4-0 that the only thing they What I wanted was for the whistler to quickly signal the end of the match.
