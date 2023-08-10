Igor Lichnovsky came to tigers in January 2022 from Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia. The Chilean soccer player arrived to shore up the defensive line of the UANL team, but unfortunately for his cause, he could never become the leader that was expected. The defender was not considered by Robert Dante Siboldi for the 2023 Apertura and was not registered for this season.
Lichnovsky played 52 games with the cats and scored one goal. According to the most recent reports, the South American player would continue his professional career in an untraditional league, to say the least.
The Chilean defender is a free agent after ending his relationship with Tigres. According to various reports, both domestic and foreign, Lichnovsky’s next stop could be the kings leaguea highly mediated soccer 7 league created by Gerard Piqué.
The Chilean soccer player has been linked to the PIO FC team, owned by the Mexican streamer Samy Rivers. This Kings League team is looking for a top defender after the departure of Alberto Lopo.
The signing has not yet been officially announced, although both the influencers as the footballer himself have left some clues about this movement through their social networks.
Recently, Rivers indicated on his social networks that he had an “important meeting”, immediately afterwards, Lichnovsky published a photo of his daughter with the popular streamer mexican.
