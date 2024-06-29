TOGetting away from big cities may be possible thanks to the Make My Move incentive program, which offers many benefitsincluding affordable ones, for those who decide to move to smaller towns. This is the case of a picturesque community in Jasper, Indiana.

It has 16,000 inhabitants (according to the 2022 census) are added to the program that invites new residents to become part of its community. On this occasion, the city, which is just a flight away from New York, offers a sum of US$4,500. Now that remote work is a reality, different counties with small populations, such as Jasper, (according to the 2022 census) are added. On this occasion, the city, which is just a flight away from New York, offers a sum of

Adding up all the benefits, we would arrive at a total amount of US$5,500:

US$4,500 cash

cash 1 annual pass for Indiana State Parks

for Indiana State Parks One account Springs Valley Bank & Trust Free Checking with a $500 Bonus

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Free Checking with a $500 Bonus Quarterly Events from Mover: hikes, beach days, winery tours and much more.

from Mover: hikes, beach days, winery tours and much more. A visit Guided tour to Pakota Lake Winery or Wilstem Ranch Safari

Guided tour to Pakota Lake Winery or Wilstem Ranch Safari Tickets for two people to attend a dinner and musical performance at Abbeydell Hall

Among the attractions that this curious city has, is the church Saint Joseph´s, one of the places most recommended by visitors on the Tripadvisor platform. Multiple users They agreed that it is one of the most beautiful churches they visited and they were surprised to find something so imposing in such a small county.

How to get there from New York



To enjoy steps along the banks of the river located in Jasper, the popular library or the shops and restaurants around the main square, you just have to take a flight to the county regional airportlocated just 45 miles from the city. From New York, a 4 and a half hour flight It costs around US$728The option of going by car is a little more tedious, since it takes 13 hours to travel 815 miles.