The general elections of April 2019 marked an unprecedented milestone in Galicia: for the first time, the PSOE won the elections in the community that, since the dawn of the Transition, was considered to be a spiritual reserve of the right. The repeat of the elections in November ended with such an unusual phenomenon, although the PP continued without much reason to celebrate: it won by a tiny half a point—barely 10,000 votes—and the left as a whole comfortably surpassed the right bloc.

Keep reading

#peculiar #case #Galician #urn