The peculiar birth of Emperor Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany in the toilet of a party

He February 24, 1500 He came to the world, Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany, who would be one of the most notorious monarchs in the history of Spain and Europe, being sovereign of the territories that then understood the Spanish crown and also emperor of the sacred Germanic Roman Empire .

Despite the notoriety of his figure, the birth of which he would be king of Spain and German emperor was not characteristic of his position or what was usual at that time among children of queens and heirs to a throne, since he took place in a Laterina in the middle of a party in a palace.

On the night of February 23, 1500 a party took place in The Prinsenhof Palace, in the city of Gante, now Belgiumand Archduke Felipe de Austria, known as Felipe ‘El Hermoso’, was one of the guests. But despite the advanced state of gestation of his wife, the Archduquessa Juana de Castilla, daughter of the Catholic Monarchs, he insisted on accompanying him.

Juana, also known under the nickname of Juana ‘La Loca’, did not want to leave her husband alone and appeared at the Prinsenhof party with her advanced pregnancy what would be the heir to the Spanish crown and the German empire and later king and Emperor, which caused the birth of this out of the most peculiar.

And it is that Juana, who was then 21 years old, felt pain in her belly last morning, so she decided to retire to the latrine, thinking that it was only an indisposition. None of that, it was the warning of the birth of his son, who would give birth alone, without being able to notify his maids either.

Thus, the future Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany came to the world in a latrine of the Prinsenhof Palace that February 24, 1500. It was Juana’s second son of Castile And his childbirth occurred in a way commonly as it was then done, when the women of the crown gave birth to witnesses who could testify without intermediaries the birth of the heir or heiress.

The peculiar illumination of Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany, in addition, would result in certain Motor delays in baby growth and epileptic crises that would accompany him for life, generated by a sudden withdrawal of the understanding of native traffic and that it was one of the consequences that Juana de Castilla gave birth alone, without help, in a place little prepared for it.

Despite all this, Carlos I of Spain, who He was crowned 17 years and without knowing the Spanish languageit would reign on an empire that housed several territories such as the kingdom of Naples, the American and Indian colonies, as well as those that included in central Europe the then sacred Germanic Roman Empire.