The Leagues CUP was, for many, a slap in the face with a white glove for the Mexican teams. Those who believed that the Liga Mx was still far superior to the MLS and that they would reach the final stages of this tournament with their hands on their waists, soon realized that they were not.
the captain of tigers: Guido Pizarro, declared yesterday, in an interview for CANCHA, he even declared that the MLS had already surpassed them as a League. “Talent is not enough anymore,” he added, sparking conflicting opinions among fans and the media who refuse to accept something that looks more and more like a reality.
However, despite the fact that Tigres was precisely one of the Mexican teams that failed resoundingly in this competition after being eliminated in the round of 16 against their staunch rival: the Rayados de Monterreycan boast a peculiar ‘achievement’.
And it is that those commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi were the only team in the Mx League that did not lose against any of the MLS. First they beat the Portland Timbers 2-1, on matchday number one of the Leagues CUP. Then they won 1-0 against San José Earth and already in the round of 32 they eliminated the Vancouver Whitecaps in a penalty shootout, after drawing 1-1 in ninety minutes.
Already in the round of 16 they fell 1-0 against Club de Fútbol Monterrey, who managed to get to the semifinals of the championship, being the Mexican squad that went the furthest in the tournament. Unfortunately, for them, they lost 2-0 against Nashville, who will play the final on Saturday August 19 against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.
#peculiar #achievement #Tigres #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply