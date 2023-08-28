In recent years, both tigers as striped They have become one of the most important teams in the Mexican championship. Leaving behind those days in which his greatest glory was to win the classic, qualify from time to time, beat the America or not descend.
Today Tigres can boast of being the team that has won the most league titles in the last ten years, while Rayados has forged an important name at the CONCACAF level, winning the zone champions and runners-up tournament on five different occasions.
More news about Liga MX
For this 2023 Apertura tournament, both Tigres and Rayados are shaping up to be the main candidates for the title. Club de Fútbol Monterrey broke the transfer market after signing the Spanish Sergio Canales, who once wore the Real Madrid shirt and who recently won the Nations League with the Spanish soccer team.
Tigres, for its part, has generated great expectations now that the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi has been working with the team since the preseason. Sebastián Córdova has returned at a high level and important things are expected from the Mexican soccer player Ozziel Herrera.
We are about to reach matchday number six of the Mexican championship, and the Monterrey squads already had their first achievement. And it is that, with the defeat of cougars from last day and Chivas in his match against Saints LagoonTigres and Rayados have become the only undefeated so far in Apertura 2023.
Monterrey has won two games and drawn one, while the current champions have two wins and two draws.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#peculiar #achievement #Tigres #Rayados #Opening #tournament
Leave a Reply