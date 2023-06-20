uUnknowns have the pectoral cross of the deceased Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. stolen. The former pontiff had bequeathed the pectoral cross to his home parish in Traunstein, as the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office announced on Tuesday. There, the “papal pectoral” was stolen from the town church of St. Oswald on Monday.

The perpetrators broke open an exhibition case set into the wall and stole the pectoral cross. In addition, the strangers broke into the cash register of the magazine sales stand and stole the cash, it said.

“We cannot rule out that it was a targeted act. The theft was noticed on Monday, and the LKA later took over the investigation,” said an LKA spokesman. On Tuesday, forces from the authority to secure evidence were on site. The crime happened between 11:45 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. the day before.

According to investigators, no amount of damage could be specified. “The value of the sacred object cannot be quantified for the Catholic Church,” said the LKA. The police asked witnesses for relevant information.

According to the Traunstein parish church, it was something like the spiritual home of the late pope, who was born Joseph Ratzinger in 1927 in Marktl am Inn, about 50 kilometers away. There he celebrated his first mass in 1951, his first holy mass as a priest. Out of this bond he bequeathed her the cross.