France beat England 2-1 in the second match of the quarter-finals in Qatar and will meet surprise Morocco in the semi-finals who eliminated Portugal 1-0 today. In the 16th minute, Tchouameni unblocked from (very) outside the area after a collective action by the Les Bleus started by Mbappé followed by Dembélé and finally Griezmann’s assist: ball in the left corner which unexpectedly enters Pickford and 1-0 for France. statistics would later say that the ball was traveling at 108 km/h. England reacted immediately but in vain, first with Shaw’s free-kick and shot in the 20th minute and then Kane a minute later. In the 26th minute Kane was brought down in the area but it wasn’t a penalty and the game continued. Kane again in the 28th minute shoots a real shot, saved in flight by Lloris, the Three Lions react with pride but France, slightly down after the advantage, regain the initiative at the end of the half hour and come back to hold their own with authority to opponents. The 4 minutes of recovery leave Al Bayt’s result unchanged.

France lost a bit in the second half and conceded a penalty in the 52nd minute after a foul by the same scorer in the first half, Tchouameni. It’s Kane who coolly converts, a 1-1 quite avoidable for Deschamps’ boys. Rabiot reacts immediately after with a ferocious shot from a distance with a left-footed volley but the goal is not realized because Pickford had already understood all the anger of the blue champion for the penalty given. In the 69th minute Maguire makes himself dangerous but is on the post, seven minutes later Giroud replies with a left-footed volley (leg apparently injured due to an exaggerated stretch on the grass about ten minutes earlier), and then the doubling arrives: Giroud again launches into the box on Griezmann’s cross and the French advantage returned a minute after Pickford’s attempt was saved. In the 80th minute, however, a very avoidable touchdown in the Mount area by Theo Hernandez gave England another penalty: they beat Kane again, always cold but the ball went sky high and France were only saved by chance. A last-gasp free-kick for the Three Lions nearly hit the crossroads at the end of 9 minutes of added time and Les Bleus reached the semifinals.