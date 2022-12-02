“If Qatar is a bubble within the world, the Pearl is a kind of bubble within Qatar.”

The phrase is said by the British Siobhan Tulley, a resident of this luxurious artificial island that Qatar built for its expatriates.

And the truth is, appreciation comes in handy for this exclusive space whose streets are more reminiscent of Mediterranean Europe than of the Arabian Gulf.

Multiple nationalities, many more Western in appearance than the rest of the country, enjoy themselves at sidewalk cafes and bistro-style restaurants in the evening.

There are Spanish style squares and canals and Venetian buildings. The rotundas, adorned by fountains, are catwalks where sports cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars parade.

Its residents live in luxurious villas or apartment blocks of more than 20 floors with a swimming pool, gym and even a private beach.

Here are scenes not so common in other neighborhoods of Doha.

Like the group of Saudi girls who enter a Lebanese restaurant covered and after a few minutes uncover their hair in its entirety, the women who walk through the marina with low necklines, uncovered shoulders and short skirts or the largest concentration of hotels and bars where alcohol is served.

4 million m² reclaimed from the sea

La Perla is the flagship project of the United Development Company, the main Qatari public construction company.

The island is artificially made by man and around 4 million m² of sea was reclaimed for it.

It was the first urban project that allowed expatriates to buy property in Qatar.

It currently has 25,000 residential units and 33,000 inhabitants. A studio can cost $300,000 and a five-bedroom villa with sea views exceeds $12 million.

Fifteen million tourists visit this space every year that looks like a pearl from the sky and houses restaurants, luxury hotels -one of them is hosting the United States team- shopping malls, bars, cinemas and more leisure establishments.

Oasis for expats

Siobhan and Ian Tulley are a British couple who have lived in Qatar for seven years, six and a half in La Perla.

She is English, he is Scottish. Both work for the health sector.

They open the doors to BBC Mundo in their building in Viva Bahriya, a set of 30 tall towers placed in a semicircle around the beach.

“When we arrived here, there were hardly any services around, but in a short time it has been filled with restaurants, cafes and businesses. It’s very pleasant to walk and not drive so much,” says Siobhan.

Doha is a modern city crisscrossed by giant multi-lane avenues. Except for a few streets, squares and several shopping centers, it is not really designed for walking and it is difficult to find shade and parks.

The high temperatures for most of the year do not make walking easy either.

La Perla, inspired by Mediterranean cities, is an oasis in this regard.

“We were going to be here for three years, but we’ve already been here for seven. We are very happy and I feel very safe,” says Siobhan.

Qatar is a very safe country in general. But residents of the country tell BBC Mundo that some Western behavior, such as the way of dressing, has caused some problems with conservative Qataris. Something that is more difficult to happen here in the Pearl.

The Tulleys enjoy the benefits of the Qatari public sector.

Ian Tulley has part of the rental costs covered and enjoys around 90 days of vacation per year plus weekends.

Initially, the Pearl was primarily home to the expatriate community, many from Western countries, drawn to Qatar for its amenities.

“But more and more Qataris are coming. There are properties here that belong to the royal family,” says Ian, as a giant photo of Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani appears emblazoned on a skyscraper.

Venetian streets, private islets…

“This is like Venice without gondolas,” describes the Venezuelan Gustavo Jaramillo in the Qanat Quartier, a neighborhood that imitates the famous Italian city.

This engineer lives in La Perla with his Venezuelan partner Sabrina Masciovecchio in a tall tower with a pool and direct access to the beach.

Both show the Pearl to BBC Mundo by car and tell about the happiness of living here.

“With how difficult Venezuela is, almost anywhere is better, but living in Doha and in La Perla is another level,” says Masciovecchio.

“Be careful when filming here because it’s restricted,” Jaramillo warns as he passes by Isola Dana, one of the most recent projects where buyers can purchase individual islets and design their own palace on them.

Jaramillo works in the energy sector and has facilities to pay for his apartment, transportation and telephone. He spends about 25% of his monthly salary. What is left over, almost tax-free, he saves.

As he continues to talk about the advantages of living in this country and this island, a large, square building reminiscent of a Renaissance palace appears.

“It’s a kind of super air conditioning plant. Here ice water is processed that circulates through pipes throughout the Pearl and each building has its distribution system for that ice water,” says Jaramillo.

“It is paid separately to Qatar Cool, the company that manages it. It does not enter electricity costs,” he explains.

In addition to Isola Dana and the Venetian Quarter, the island also includes districts with office skyscrapers, sports marinas, residential towers, and landscaped neighborhoods with single-family villas.

“The Bubble Within the Bubble”

It is here when Siobhan Tulley tells me that “if Qatar is a bubble, the Pearl is a bubble within Qatar”, while talking about how many of the problems that plague the world -such as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine – and how different life is.

In the streets of the Pearl, for example, it is more common to see western women with less modest outfits than in other neighborhoods of Doha and on the beach they wear bikinis without anyone attracting their attention.

Reference to these bubbles in Qatar frequently comes up in conversations with locals and journalists.

These depend largely on the nationality of origin, but are also accentuated with projects such as La Perla or Labor City, a reception camp for migrant workers from Southeast Asia and East Africa on the outskirts of Doha and whose access is restricted and guarded.

Critical voices have dismissed this as an attempt by the authorities to keep them excluded and hidden, something Qatar denies, saying it is to ensure their safety.

“Professionally, let’s say that the Qataris are at the top,” Jaramillo explains to me.

“In our case, although we get along well with everyone, our environment is Latino and Spanish. We don’t socialize much with Qataris or local Arabs,” he continues.

Not everything is perfect in the Pearl.

“The worst thing here is the constant drilling. Construction is going on all the time. Do you see that building almost finished? They started it at the end of September,” says Siobhan.

Jaramillo and Masciovecchio also mention the lack of hospitals and schools, which is complicated considering that the island has only one access and traffic is frequently congested.

“But now they are building a huge hospital that will help a lot,” Jaramillo concludes.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.