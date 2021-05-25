In a statement issued on his Instagram account, Kays Ruiz-Atil has announced that he is leaving PSG. The Barcelona youth squad, who signed for the Parisians in 2016, has decided to leave the French capital after barely counting for Mauricio Pochettino and in a season in which he became important for Tuchel.

The 18-year-old attacker has rejected Leonardo’s renewal offer. The goal of the sports director was to keep one of the greatest pearls that PSG had for the coming seasons. This season he had played 7 games in Ligue 1, leaving several interesting performances that anticipated that he could have a hole in a team characterized by hardly giving opportunities to young people.

“My heartfelt thanks to the whole club, to the president, to the technical staff, to all the coaches I have had…“ Ici c’est Paris ”will always resonate in my heart. Thanks for everything to the club ”, reads the statement issued by Ruiz-Atil on Instagram. In recent months, the already former PSG player had sounded to return to Barcelona, ​​which for the moment has not entered into conversations with the player’s environment for a possible return.