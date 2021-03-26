Rida Saleem (Dubai)

All eyes are on the field of the kiss of horse races in the world, and the masterpiece of the tracks in a night of fun, excitement and creativity, to follow the Dubai World Cup for horses in the silver jubilee version of the Millions race, and the world awaits the kick-off of the biggest event in the history of horse racing from different parts of the world through the channels Space, global websites.

The field of spotlight and world fame was kidnapped since its opening on January 28, 2010, to start the new era of the concept of horse racing in the modern era, due to its facilities and modern facilities, as it has become the jewel of horse racing tracks in the world, and the followers are waiting for the “Night of Maidan” on the last Saturday. From the month of March every year and everyone looks to the glory of knights, trainers and angels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, launched the “Meydan” project on the eve of the 2007 Dubai World Cup, and inaugurated the 2010 season at the “Meydan” track with the launch of the Dubai International Horse Racing Carnival. , By hosting the first round of the Maktoum Challenge Championship in its two categories of purebred horses (third category) and purebred Arabian horses (first class)

“Maidan” includes two tracks, one of which is grassy with an ocean of a mile and a half (2400 m) and another artificial sand track, inside with a circumference of 1750 meters. The track platform is unique in its kind, and no other platform compares it to any other platform in world horse racing tracks. For 60,000 people, the track facilities include a five-star luxury hotel, an Emax cinema, fine restaurants and a museum.

The question that arises is, what is the secret of this great success of the Dubai World Cup, and what is the mixture and combination that the management of Meydan has put in place to fly in global horizons, and perhaps the follower of this great event enters into an argument with himself, to determine the reasons for success, is it a dazzling organization that catches the eye and attracts All the knights, owners and coaches from all parts of the earth to come to Dubai, or is it the big prize that the owners drool over the coaches and knights or the tourism and economic growth of Dubai, or are all these factors combined.

The answer came in the results of the “Sports Event Classification System” in Dubai, the first version of which came out to light, the first of its kind in the world, and was launched by the Dubai Sports Council to classify tournaments and events, which are organized in the emirate to give each of them a number of stars commensurate with the level of organization and many From the data for each event, the classification is based on five criteria: event development, economic growth, sports growth, social growth, and brand development.

The classification answered in its first version the secret of the success of the Dubai World Cup, which received the highest rating within the five-star category, out of 87 international and national events in light of the continuous development over 25 copies, and Meydan always seeks to present new ones every year and there is no copy. Similar to previous editions, the biggest event also contributed to economic growth, by attracting a large number of horse enthusiasts and lovers, and also contributed to sporting growth, social growth, and brand development through increased marketing from year to year.

The most expensive event in the world achieves many gains in terms of tourism and economic popularity and development in horse racing, as well as the great publicity of Maidan in all parts of the world in light of the huge presence of international media, which are very interested in the event.