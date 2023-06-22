🆕 excl. in @FOXSportsMX together with @JaquelineAlmod1: Guadalajara and @fcjuarezoofficial They are negotiating the transfer of Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.

🔴 Everything indicates that it would be a loan without an option to purchase, although @Chivas Don’t rule out a sale. Details: https://t.co/GExVbWKJ8M

