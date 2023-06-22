Paunovic is very clear about who his strong men are within Chivas, his substitutes, as well as his discards. That being the case, Fernando Hierro has moved within the market based on these issues, however, it seems that the Verde Valle team has not progressed in the best way after the closure of its two confirmed signings, since they still have deficiencies within the squad and several of the names that the coach does not have contemplated to continue in the team remain in the same.
One of the footballers who has received less contemplation from the Serbian is the youthful Pérez Bouquet, considered for a long time as the great jewel of the Verde Valle quarry but who has not received the minutes on the field with Paunovic that others did. trainers. For this reason, Sebastián has been relegated to the Tapatío of the expansion league and now he could leave the institution completely.
Juárez and Chivas are negotiating a loan with an option to buy this summer for Bouquet, who once again will not be valued by Veljko as part of the star squad. Being so, the youth welcomes a change of scenery and in Chivas they are advancing with the negotiations, however, the Guadalajara team does not rule out that if the border team has the financial potential to close the total purchase, sell once and for all the talented player under the age of 20 since the coach does not like him.
