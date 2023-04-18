Winning La Liga is a step forward within Barcelona and its rebuilding of the club. The culés went from being a team used to not fighting for anything, to having the local title in their hands. Same as they won hierarchically from start to finish. So much so that the culés in recent days have seen themselves immersed in a role of not very serious competition, because it gives the impression that they have nothing to fight for ahead.
Today, within the club, more than one person wonders what will happen next season, before thinking about what they have to do for the rest of this campaign. This includes the board of directors and the coaching staff, who are looking for signings that support the present and give the institution a future. One of the names on this list is Florian Wirtz, the great pearl of Germany who steals the show within Leverkusen and who has made it clear that he wants to play within Barcelona, but it seems that this will be impossible…
Both the player and Barcelona are very clear that they want to unite their paths, but this summer it is impossible. That being the case, the Catalans have asked him to wait a year to sign him in 2024, a fact that seems complex, since all of Europe is testing the signature of who is the great jewel of German football. At 19, he is already a star in the Bundesliga and the German National Team. That is why clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool value signing him, some with more intention than others.
