A rockfall has destroyed the silhouette of the Cima Carega: the tip of the L’Omo needle fell into the valley. It was only by chance that there were no hikers on site.

Recoaro Terme – The small Dolomites on the border between Trentino and Veneto (Italy) are an insider tip among mountain tourists. The many rock towers around the massif of the Cima Carega (2259 meters) are a popular destination, especially for budding climbers. But the alpinists now have to cross one rock tower off their bucket list: the rock needle L’Omo (the man) has collapsed, his wife La Dona, the second rock, is now alone.

Dolomites mountain collapses – hikers sounded the alarm at the host

Hikers sounded the alarm on Monday at the landlord of a restaurant in Reocaro Terme: The restaurateur Gianluca Santagiuliana then posted a picture of the collapsed rocky peak on Instagram, spreading the bad news. It is unclear when the peak, which is 1,830 meters above sea level, collapsed. Hikers report on Facebook that it happened on Saturday. In any case, the tower collapsed at a moment when there was no wanderer around, so no one was harmed. Only last year there was a glacier fall in the Dolomites.

From the rock needle L’Omo (left) only a stump remains, on the right the rock needle la Dona. © Facebook – Dario Favrin

Armando Cunegato, Mayor of Recoaro Terme, is horrified: “I understand that for some it is just a piece of stone, but for us it is as if someone from the family had disappeared,” said the mayor to the Corriere della Sera. Paolo Aznicar, city councillor, local manager of the Battisti refuge and mountain rescuer, estimates the weight of the 10 to 15 meter high fallen tower to be at least 500 tons. “We are already organizing ourselves with a drone and will carry out an inspection,” he says.

The rock needle L’Omo (left) before the rock fall, on the right the rock needle la Dona. © Facebook – Dario Favrin

Blame turbulent weather in the small Dolomites in May?

Aznicar believes the tower has collapsed backwards, causing a large landslide. “Unfortunately, we know the nature of this country well and know that such cases will happen again.” Aznicar suspects that the turbulent weather of the past few weeks caused the rockfall: “A rainy May, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long time, certainly contributed to making the situation even more fragile than it already is.”

The Corno Tower in the Fumante Group collapsed in 2021 © Facebook – Dario Favrin/Nevio Soldà

It is the third time in three years that a rock storm has crashed in the small Dolomites: In April 2021, one of the four peaks of the Corno Tower in the Fumante Group near Recoaro Terme collapsed, around 100 cubic meters of rock fell here to the valley. In June 2021 another rock tower collapsed at Punta delle Losche, a road was buried.

The Corno Tower can still be seen here (2nd tip from the left). © Facebook – Dario Favrin/Nevio Soldà

Not the first rock fall in Italy this year

“Sudden temperature changes and climate change have lowered the surface that rests on the still stable walls, the cracks have widened and the rock has moved,” mountain guide Asnicar explains the reason for the increased rockfalls. Water that froze in winter caused cracks that rainwater seeped in and detached rocks.

In the past few weeks, spectacular rockfalls have repeatedly occurred in northern Italy: at the end of May, several rocks fell onto a state road in Vinschgau and almost hit a car. At the beginning of May, another stone colossus hit a kindergarten in Pustertal. At the end of April, a huge stone thundered past a pizzeria in Ahrntal and also landed on a street.