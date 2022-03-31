Home page politics

The incidence of infection seems to be weakening. © Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The corona incidences in Germany had recently risen higher than ever before in the pandemic. Is a trend reversal afoot? What is important now according to the RKI assessment.

Berlin – Despite the first signs of a somewhat weakened infection rate in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) sees the further behavior of people as crucial.

The further course of the pandemic also depends on whether larger parts of the population continue to behave prudently and considerately even when state-ordered measures are relaxed, writes the RKI in its weekly report on Thursday evening. The extent to which contacts increase also plays a role.

In view of a slight decrease in the number of cases in a weekly comparison, the authority notes the development: “The peak of the wave has probably been reached, but the infection pressure remains very high with more than 1.5 million Covid 19 cases transmitted to the RKI within a week.” The summit may already have been passed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the proportion of the omicron subtype BA.2 in a sample, which has been growing for weeks, has continued to grow: according to the most recent available data for the week before last to around 81 percent (week before: around 73 percent). The current value should therefore be even higher. The spread of BA.2 was considered a driver of the current wave. The subtype is arguably more transmissible than the previously predominant one. Which variant could follow next – and when – seems open.

The RKI continues to observe different developments in the age groups: the incidence is declining in a weekly comparison among younger people between the ages of 15 and 34, but increasing among older people between the ages of 60 and 85. There was a further increase in outbreaks in old people’s and nursing homes. In particular, the RKI called on risk groups and very old people over the age of 70 to protect themselves against a serious illness with the second booster vaccination recommended by the Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko). dpa