Laso’s Real Madrid have done it again. Cuanco seemed doomed to elimination in the Euroleague, rose from his ashes and came back with epic to Efes to force the fifth game. It doesn’t matter if he was losing by up to 16 points, because he always comes back.

The iconic moment of Madrid’s new leap of faith came with Abalde’s triple that put him ahead on the scoreboard with two minutes to go. The reaction on the bench by Poirier and Tavares, as you can see, sums up how incredible it was. There is still a stake.