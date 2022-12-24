Vladimir Putin says that this is going to take a long time. The theory of the stimuli for dialogue can sometimes lead to madness, especially in the case of a real war, an escalation of horror and death without limits, as the current European generations have not seen. hardly to peace.

Emmanuel Macron wants to give Putin security guarantees, but the guarantees that can reassure Putin can only be given by military victory. The biggest, that Ukraine fails to consolidate itself as a liberal democracy in which citizens enjoy a regime of freedoms and elect their representatives and their Government. What a bad example for the Russians!

A democratic and prosperous Ukraine integrated into Europe is an unbearable neighbor for the regime that Putin has installed in his 22 years as dictator. Of course, no NATO, or anything like it. The security guarantees that Zelensky needs to avoid a new invasion and a repetition of the war are precisely the ones that Putin rejects. He needs a vulnerable and defenseless Ukraine, incapable of making decisions for itself, which he can bomb at will. It is a familiar subject in central Europe, where tanks limited the sovereignty of countries shepherded from the Kremlin for 40 years. There is no guarantee for one that it is not a danger to the other.

The definitive annexation of Crimea is another guarantee for Putin. History weighs heavily and above all the comics: the conversion to Christianity of the Kievan Rus prince Vladimir the Great, the conquest of the Turks by Catherine the Great, the war and the siege of Sebastopol, the palaces of the tsars, the summit of Yalta, the summer beaches of the Nomenklatura Soviet … It is the jewel of Russian imperial passion and a dagger aimed at the heart of Ukraine, according to Liana Fix and Michael Kimmage (Go slow in CrimeaDecember 7, 2022, foreign affairs). These two political scientists think that Donbas will cede before Crimea, where Russia’s vital interests are located, reason for a nuclear response according to their criteria.

Posts to ask for guarantees, it would also be that the EU and NATO stopped meddling in the internal affairs of Russia, which is where Putin places Ukraine. If Trump or one of his people returns to the White House, there may be a president willing to grant it. A disunited Europe, where Moscow treats European countries bilaterally without US meddling, is the best guarantee Putin could hope for. And it would even help Xi Jinping go head to head with the United States while Moscow deals with the once pesky European dwarfs.

You can’t make peace with someone who doesn’t want it. A just peace, it is understood. Putin is only valid for the peace of cemeteries.