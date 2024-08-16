The peace process between the government of Gustavo Petro and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last armed guerrilla group in Colombia, is going through its worst moment. This is what both parties have expressed in the last few hours. “Today, peace with the ELN is experiencing its greatest crisis. The roundtables and the monitoring and verification mechanism are frozen,” declared the High Commissioner for Peace, Otty Patiño, before the First Commission of the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Hours later, the guerrilla group released a statement about “the serious crisis situation” that the process is going through. The two parties accuse each other of failing to comply with the agreements already reached.

The latest chapter in the tensions concerns a confidential proposal that the president sent to the guerrillas to resume the talks. The ELN questioned in a statement dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday the reserved nature of the offer. “The correct thing is for the Government to do the same with a public proposal from the ELN, because at this point in the crisis we cannot beat around the bush, clarity and frankness are required. Nor can we be offered something that has already been agreed upon, much less delay the fulfillment of the agreements,” he said without giving further details. President Petro then revealed on Thursday the content of the offer: “They were offered to make the economic reform that was agreed upon viable.” “It seems that the subject is not of interest to them,” he questioned. in a message on X.

The ELN is demanding that the government remove them from the list of organized armed groups (GAO), a legal classification that has the effect of increasing the penalties for some crimes committed with these organizations. “What the ELN needs to know is whether the government is going to comply with what it signed, not for us to talk about other things,” the armed group comments in the statement. This request, which could lead to restrictions on military operations against the guerrillas, is added to other reproaches that the ELN formulated in July. They question the alleged lack of will of the president to recognize their political status in a decree and accuse the Army of “sinking” the peace process with “numerous acts of war.”

The government delegation insisted on Thursday that they have always shown a willingness to move forward and that it is the ELN that will determine the future of the process. “They have the responsibility to say how we proceed. We are willing and at no time will we break off the dialogue,” Senator Iván Cepeda, a member of the negotiating team, assured in a press conference. “We do not have a breaking attitude because that is of no use to anyone (…). The ELN now has to respond and say what it wants,” he added. This statement reminds us that a break would have a political cost that the Executive, committed to negotiations within the framework of its total peace policy, seeks to avoid.

At the press conference, Cepeda and Vera Grabe, the head of the delegation, said that sending a confidential message “does not mean that there is no transparency” and that the idea is that the confidential nature of some communications or initiatives is only temporary. They also indicated that they are willing to review the issue of the GAO list and that the Government wants to renew the bilateral ceasefire, which expired on August 3, but that to do so the ELN must unfreeze the negotiating table. “It would be very limited and almost unacceptable to have a ceasefire with a frozen table,” Cepeda said.

Other tensions

The peace talks, the most advanced in more than three decades of negotiations with a guerrilla group that emerged with inspiration from the Cuban revolution and has had a religious imprint, have been in crisis since the beginning of this year. The ELN resented for months the government’s approaches with its Comuneros Sur front, a faction that finally split in May. Since then, cross accusations have multiplied about alleged non-compliance with the points already agreed. In July, the executive delegation stated that the ELN was lying in several accusations and displayed an “arrogant” attitude. Days later, ELN commander Antonio García insisted that “the ball is in the government’s hands.”

The ELN has continued to kidnap civilians to finance itself, despite having promised to abandon this practice. In recent days, it has also declared an armed strike in the department of Chocó, which has confined some 50,000 people. It has provoked the rejection of the Executive, which is calling for an immediate end to the strike due to the deep social and economic effects it produces. “We demand that this armed group demonstrate a real desire for peace and not continue to affect the tranquility of the communities that live in the remote regions of Colombia,” declared the foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo, on Wednesday.

Financing the guerrillas remains one of the hot topics. The ELN defends kidnappings and extortions —which it calls “retentions” and “taxes”— with the argument that it has no other way to obtain resources that allow it to survive. In this request from the guerrillas, the Government has been emphatic in warning that no military action by this armed group will be financed; what it has proposed is the creation of a multi-donor fund to finance peace actions at the negotiating table, such as the participation of civil society. Cepeda reiterated this Thursday before public opinion that no resources from the State or from international cooperation will be allocated to any group outside the law. “We have been absolutely clear and reiterative that neither the Government of Colombia, nor the guarantors or accomplices, will finance the ELN as an organization that continues in the conflict,” he said.

