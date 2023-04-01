All wars end, one way or another, at the dialogue table. To put an end to the armed conflict or to set the terms of peace. In Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine that continues to rock Europe, that scenario doesn’t seem close. The EU defends the kyiv peace plan, which calls for the withdrawal of all Russian forces from its territory. Beijing bets on its most tilted proposal towards the positions of Moscow. Both plans have some points in common —such as the mentions of prisoners of war, the guarantee that grain exports are maintained and the warning about a global food crisis or the safety of nuclear power plants—, but their approach and their wording it is completely different from its conception: the Chinese proposal does not differentiate between aggressor (Russia) and attacked (Ukraine) and is not established as a peace plan per se: Beijing speaks of Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “crisis”.

The Chinese document, which blames NATO, and especially the United States, for being truly responsible for the “crisis”, for not having taken Moscow’s “legitimate security concerns” into account, is not so much a roadmap for peace, analyzes Alexander Gabuev, an expert on Sino-Russian relations at the Carnegie Center, but above all (or before) “a rebuttal to Western accusations that China has been a silent accomplice of Russia and an attempt to reinforce its image as a responsible world power in the eyes of developing countries”. Even so, although there have been initiatives such as that of the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to create an alliance of countries that facilitate dialogue, that of Beijing is the only formal proposal from a third party to lay the foundations for a plan end the war. For this reason, community sources point out, although it is tilted towards Moscow and is not exactly a starting point, but “one more element”, the braves cannot be discarded.

The Beijing-kyiv link is missing throughout this process, remarks a senior diplomat from Brussels, who stresses that the Chinese proposal has too much equidistance, although it does have some “redeemable” element. The carousel of visits by European leaders to Beijing —after Pedro Sánchez’s that concluded this Friday, next week it will be the turn of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron— has a lot of commercial spirit, now that China has hatched from the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic and is courting the EU. But European leaders are also focused on carrying the message that a just peace for Ukraine must be pursued, which does not reward the aggressor, and on trying to get the all-powerful Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to move a little from his proximity to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and listen to Ukraine.

Beijing avoids condemning the war

The European premise is that nothing can be discussed about Ukraine without counting on Ukraine and that Beijing must take into account the 10-point peace plan of the Ukrainian leader, Volodímir Zelenski, as the President of the Spanish Government has transferred to Xi this Friday , Pedro Sánchez, during his visit to China. But Beijing, which continues without condemning the war launched by Moscow, has made no mention of kyiv’s 10-point peace proposal.

Zelensky presented a proposal to the G-20 leaders last November in which he calls for the return of all Ukrainian prisoners of war, deported minors – the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant against Putin for this crime, considered a war crime—and adults, as well as political prisoners; demands the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territory of Ukraine to the internationally recognized borders (ie with the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula and the eastern Donbas region); the creation of a court to judge Russia’s crimes in Ukraine and reparation mechanisms; and guarantees for Ukraine’s security in the Euro-Atlantic space for when the war ends.

Xi visited his “dear friend” Putin last week but has not spoken to President Zelensky since before the Kremlin launched the full-scale invasion, now in its second year. The high representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, believes that Beijing could rather play the role of “facilitator” instead of “mediator”. Although Xi’s relationship with Putin is increasingly lopsided, as the Asian giant’s commercial and industrial appetite expands also in a weakened Russia, despite the fact that both countries have aligned to move towards a new world order far from the Western values, this link could be an anchor to facilitate dialogue, say community sources.

Moscow has received as an interesting starting point the Chinese 12-point plan, released to coincide with the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The proposal states that “the security of one country cannot be compromised at the expense of that of another nation,” that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected,” and that “nuclear war must not and can never be waged.” earn”, phrases that could be interpreted as favorable to the interests of Kiev. But it also adds that “the legitimate interests and security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and adequately addressed,” calls for “abandoning the Cold War mentality” and stopping “unilateral sanctions” and, in a clear message to NATO, remember that “regional security cannot be guaranteed by reinforcing or even expanding military blocs”. These last paragraphs are obviously to the liking of Moscow.

Spanish government sources consider that among the 12 points of the Chinese proposal there are elements of interest that coincide with some of those in the peace plan presented by Zelenski last November: sections such as the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States or the resounding rejection of the use of nuclear weapons. Despite the fact that from La Moncloa they see positive that China has decided to take a step forward and participate more actively in the search for solutions to the war, Sánchez has been very harsh this Friday with Russia before Xi and has reiterated his unwavering support from Spain to Ukraine.

