In Crimea, it was proposed to call the peace plan for Ukraine “The world without Zelensky”

Chairman of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov said that one of the names of the future peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine could be “World without Zelensky”. His words lead RIA News.

“He [президент Украины Владимир Зеленский] played in the reality show “Servant of the People”, not realizing that in reality this game is reflected in the tragedies of millions of Ukrainian citizens and a disaster for the Ukrainian state,” Konstantinov said. He added that the Ukrainian authorities do not make any independent decisions.

According to Konstantinov, Zelensky will have to explain to citizens why the Minsk agreements were not implemented when there was a chance to save Ukraine.

Earlier, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, said that in the event of peace talks with Moscow, Kyiv wants to discuss Russia’s nuclear arsenal and the creation of demilitarized zones on its territory.