Mexico City.- Xóchitl Gálvez and Marko Cortés turned around the dispute they were involved in on the night of June 2, after the PAN leader found out that the then presidential candidate had congratulated her Morena opponent, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The former candidate and the leader ironed out differences this Thursday during an almost two-hour breakfast on the terrace of the third floor of the PAN headquarters, with the testimony of Cecilia Romero, former president of the blue and white, and Noemí Luna, general secretary.

On election Sunday, on the 42nd floor of a hotel in Polanco, Marko Cortés angrily confronted Xóchitl for having congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum, in full view of all the members of the war room.

After breakfast (juice, fruit and chilaquiles), the former candidate and the opposition leader appeared before the press in the lobby, “leaning forward.”

Has the chapter of the night of June 2 been closed? He was questioned.

-On my side it is closed, Gálvez quickly responded to the boat.

-For mine, completely, Cortés agreed.

Xóchitl immediately said: “I told him what I had to say. And he told me what he had to say, and we agreed to always be able to talk in a softer tone.”

Turning the page? The media present investigated further.

-Completely turned the page and completely united, too. As it should be, said the leader.

Xóchitl Gálvez explained that a review of the campaign was made with Marko Cortés.

“We could have done several things better. I think it was a good point to see what I saw in the field, what I experienced, with certain conflicts. It was a sincere and frank talk with which we can, from now on, build much better, an opposition that is up to the task of what is going to be required,” said the former candidate, who returned to the Senate.

Gálvez announced that next week, after she presents an initiative as senator, she will begin a “thank you tour” of the Republic.

Marko Cortés told the press that he wanted to thank the Hidalgo native for her presence at the PAN headquarters.

“Her home and in her party. Let us not forget that it was society that asked us ‘hey, parties, make no mistake: we love her, because she had the courage to go knock on the door of the National Palace.’ For me it is an honor, Xóchitl, to have you here, in your party,” he expressed.

“I was expressing to to the best candidate, to the best option, and we gave the best possible fight.