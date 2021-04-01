Rabat (Union)

His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Forum for Promoting Peace and Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, chaired a preparatory meeting for the scientific committee of the Forum for Promoting Peace, at the Forum’s office in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

The meeting – which was attended by Sheikh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayah, Secretary-General of the Forum and Amna Saeed Al-Shehhi, Director of the Forum’s Office in Rabat and senior researchers at the Office – dealt with the “Document of Incubating Diversity Citizenship”, which the Forum for Promoting Peace is working on with a coalition of major international organizations led by the affiliated “Wilton Park” agency. For the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Lebanese Adyan Foundation.

His Excellency the scholar Abdullah bin Bayyah said: The Forum’s involvement in this multi-cycle track came in order to fulfill the recommendations of the historic Marrakesh Declaration, which called for the consolidation of the principle of citizenship that incubates diversity, which accommodates various affiliations, with a correct understanding and proper evaluation of religious texts and historical practices and by understanding the changes that occurred in the world.

His Excellency presented a set of important directions for drafting the document in a positive form, based on the narrative of tolerance and coexistence within every religious heritage, and consistent with the vision of openness and civilizational partnership pursued by the United Arab Emirates, calling for the foundation on major tolerance documents, such as the Marrakesh Declaration, Abu Dhabi Declarations, and the Brotherhood Document. Humanity, and the New Curiosity Pact.

In a related context, His Excellency was briefed on the progress of the office of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Rabat, through a detailed presentation by Amna Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the Office, in which he reviewed the most important programs and forward-looking plans for the next five years.