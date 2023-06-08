Gustavo Petro and Antonio Garcia. Bloomberg/AFP

The long-awaited ceasefire with the ELN remains on hold. The government peace delegations and the last armed guerrilla negotiating in Havana have asked this Thursday in extremis one more day to President Gustavo Petro and the commander of the National Liberation Army, Antonio García, for the closing of the third cycle of dialogues, with the purpose of “finalizing details of the texts” and their respective protocols.

The closing of the third cycle of dialogues was originally scheduled for this Thursday afternoon in Havana, and the Presidency had announced Petro’s presence for the first time at the dialogue table.

“The document and the protocols are simply being adjusted, they have asked us for a period while that adjustment is made, but what we are very clear about is that we are moving forward,” declared Senator María José Pizarro at the Catam military airport in Bogotá , to the press that was getting ready to accompany the president on his trip to Cuba. “Most likely it will be tomorrow,” added Pizarro, who is also part of the government delegation.

“It is the first time that the ELN is preparing for a six-month bilateral cessation. Never before has this been achieved in a peace process with this guerrilla. We are making significant progress”, the Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, had anticipated the day before in an interview with EL PAÍS. The Government urges that the peace table, installed by this cycle in Cuba, deliver results and the president has become impatient to agree on a truce that alleviates the communities that have suffered the most from the rigors of war.

News in development…

