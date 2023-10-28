The Partit Demòcrata has written its full stop. The national congress of the PDeCAT decided this Saturday by a large majority to end the political activity of the formation. The leadership of PDeCAT, heir to Convergència, has made an assessment of the Catalan political moment and has reviewed the party’s project and its latest electoral results. The conclusion is that the training has been left without a path. Very weakened by the latest electoral results, without representation in the Parliament or in the Congress of Deputies, the space led by David Bonvehí emerges as a clear loser in the struggle with Junts per Catalunya to win the electorate of the old Convergència.

“After the 2019 elections, the institutional leaders linked to the party did not believe that the Partit Demòcrata could be a tool for the future, and began an evident distancing by promoting another political project,” reads the statement published this Saturday by David Bonvehí. The PDeCAT leader alludes to the erosion that he represented for the incubation of the Junts per Catalunya project, under the leadership of Carles Puigdemont.

Although in the last municipal elections it had been possible to reach specific agreements with Junts per Catalunya – for example, with the candidacy of Xavier Trias in Barcelona – that formula was not repeated in the general elections of 23-J. The Espai CiU candidacy proposal led by Roger Montañola clashed head-on with the arguments of Junts and Carles Puigdemont. They even had to confront each other bitterly over electoral rights, which the Electoral Board ruled corresponded to those of Bonvehí.

But even with that advantage, the candidacy led by Roger Montañola did not manage to convince that moderate space that they sought to challenge. Espai CiU obtained 31,687 votes, compared to the 98,794 that the CUP garnered or the more than 165,000 of the Animalist Party (PACMA).

The PDeCAT has defined itself as a “center, nationalist, democratic and moderate party.” Before Bonvehí, the reins of the party were held by Marta Pascal. Currently, the PDeCAT has 200 councilors and twenty mayors, according to the party itself.

