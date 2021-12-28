The PCR tests that the Málaga squad and coaching staff underwent this Monday already have results: 12 confirmed positives in the Blue and White dressing room between players and members of the coaching staff. A notable problem for José Alberto, who learned of the existence of six positives a few days ago and will now have to deal with a total of 12 infections, most of them players.

It remains to be seen if any of the six initial positives arrive in time for Monday’s appointment against Alcorcón (9:00 p.m.), but Malaga is forced to prepare for the game with many limitations. Seven players left injured during the Christmas break (Luis Muñoz, Jozabed, Juande, Kevin, Paulino, Ramón and Hicham) and Brandon will be dismissed in Santo Domingo due to suspension. If we add to this the players affected by the coronavirus, the scenario is far from the best to face the first match of 2022.

In Malaga they fear that the number of infections will continue to grow and will continue to test players and coaches on a daily basis. Thus, in the club they do not rule out that the game ends up being postponed, although in this sense it will be LaLiga that will have the last word.

The unaffected footballers will resume training this afternoon at the La Rosaleda facilities. It will be a session with many casualties and the first contact after the Christmas break. On the horizon, the match against Alcorcón, an appointment against the bottom in which Malaga is a priori obliged to win so as not to fuel the crisis of results that is dragging and that has sown doubts about the work of José Alberto and the performance of many footballers called to be key in the project.