The world of sports is one of the sectors that is being economically affected the most by the pandemic that affects the entire planet. The impossibility of the public attending sports venues It’s causing box office revenue to drop entirely.

For this reason, some sports institutions are already announcing that in the coming weeks these strict measures will be relaxed so that fans can attend football stadiums, especially. This is the case of UEFA, which announced this Thursday, after the Champions League draw, that a maximum of 30% capacity will be allowed to enter the competition matches. Provided that it is authorized by the health authorities of each country.

The PCP calls for the return of fans to sporting events

In that line is the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), which has requested this Friday in a statement “the gradual return of the public to all sporting events”. In the text, they allude that, “respecting the norms and sanitary measures, the citizenry should return to the sports venues and thus be able to alleviate the economic losses that are causing the little popular movement due to the pandemic.”

The PCP also qualifies as “urgent” the gradual and safe resumption of activities, whose survival is “questioned” by the closure of associations and the dismissal of employees.