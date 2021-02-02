The vaccine, a commodity protected from patents, a source of profits above all, is a field of struggle at the heart of the pandemic. A mad race for the acquisition of doses, fierce competition between laboratories and poor countries left behind: this is the other side of the health crisis.

The French Communist Party is mobilizing with the slogan: “No private property on patents”. The initiative brings together, today, at 11 am, in two places. In Paris, in front of Pfizer headquarters, and in Lyon, in front of WHO headquarters. “It is linked to the campaign launched on November 30 for accessibility to all vaccines and anti-Covid treatments, to make them common goods of humanity. It is taking shape at European level with other political forces, associations and unions ”, explains Charlotte Balavoine, coordinator of the “No profit on the pandemic” campaign at the national level for the PCF. “The committee is large, it is called upon to grow larger”, she specifies.

In France, the CGT, FSU, Solidaires, Oxfam, the Association of emergency physicians and that of health centers are among the players committed to the lifting of patents on vaccines and drugs. By mutual agreement, the organizations opt for the forms of action they wish. A petition is launched around this “European citizens’ initiative” (1). “No one is safe until everyone has access to safe and effective treatments and vaccines. We all have the right to protection ”, we read in the preamble. “Today’s action is symbolic for two reasons: we are addressing both Pfizer, the main company that produces vaccines, and the WHO. It has already launched calls in the past and last May to make these vaccines and treatments common goods of humanity, and therefore remove the constraint of patents. There are countries like South Africa and India that are growing in this direction. They are blocked by France or the EU countries in general ”, comments the representative of the PCF.

The famous international Covax system is struggling to set up

This idea would gain ground in public opinion; more and more personalities, such as the Chairman of the Scientific Committee, are following this line. The severity of the pandemic, its rhythm, its intensity and its mortuary processions around the world are obviously raising awareness. The sanctification of patents in the sensitive area of ​​health is falling into disuse. “Now, we will have to act, activate the legislative tools, do everything to put these vaccines in the public domain and ensure that they are produced locally and in a shared manner, just like what has just happened with Sanofi who will produce the Pfizer vaccine ”, underlines Charlotte Balavoine.

The situation in poor countries is “The other big scandal”, she believes. While the rich have grabbed the doses in impressive volumes, up to 5 times their needs, “In poor countries, 9 out of 10 inhabitants will not be able to be vaccinated during the year”. Supposed to encourage a contribution from the wealthy in favor of vaccination in the rest of the world, the famous international Covax system is struggling to be put in place. One thing is certain, however: there is no final exit from the pandemic without global solidarity. But profit hunters don’t care.