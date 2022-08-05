MF CARTAGENA. Friday, August 5, 2022, 03:02



The Cantonal Party (Pcan) has denounced that the restoration works of the Despeñaperros Fort “have been stopped for a year, despite the fact that” the City Council finished the second phase project six months ago and announced its immediate tender. Since then, there has been “no kind of progress,” criticized the organization secretary of this party and candidate for mayor of Cartagena, Antonio Conesa.

In a statement, he indicated that the necessary work to convert this monument into “an exceptional viewpoint of the historic center and the seafront” is delayed, without the municipal government team having informed the people of Cartagena “about the recovery of the old fortification defense”, built in the 19th century on one of the five interior hills, above the wall of Carlos III and the current campus of the Polytechnic University (UPCT).

Conesa pointed out “that the architects José and Alberto Amorós Martínez also presented the intervention project half a year ago for approval by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets of the Autonomous Community”, and that the works were valued at 150,000 euros. The first phase cost almost 59,000 euros and consisted of an intervention to consolidate the three walls of the fortress facing the Castillo de los Moros. The complete restoration of the Fort of Despeñaperros requires a total outlay of around 400,000 euros, which the City Council plans to carry out in three or four phases (including the one already finished).

Sources from the Department of Archaeological Heritage, directed by Ana Belén Castejón, indicated that Culture objected to the second phase project and that, after having been resolved, the Consistory is waiting for the authorization to tender the works in September. . They added that this year’s municipal budget includes the necessary economic item.