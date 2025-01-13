Catalonia is the best community in Spain for former presidents, both executive and legislative, at the regional level. Upon leaving office, the ‘ex-presidents’ keep 80% of their salary for a period equivalent to half of the time they have held institutional responsibilities and, at least, for one legislature. That is, Pere Aragonès (ERC), who accepted the position of president of the Generalitat in May 2021 and left it in August 2024, will pocket 108,942 euros each year, unless he renounces this compensation by joining a company or another public office. But the big difference with other regions is the pension that former Catalan presidents can enjoy once they reach 65 years of age. 60% of the presidents’ salary. For a few weeks now, Ernest Benach (ERC) can join this golden retirement list. Related News Standard ELECTIONS No Salary of 75,000 euros for 15 years and an official car: the Law of former presidents that Ximo Puig Alberto Caparrós can benefit from Valencian regulations provide for an office, driver, an advisor and security service for those who have presided over the Valencian Government. The one who was president of the Parliament among 2003 and 2010, during the first two tripartites led by the socialists Pasqual Maragall and José Montilla, he turned 65 in November and said goodbye to the company where he worked – the public affairs consultancy Vinces – in December. The Autonomous Chamber did not want to confirm to ABC that Benach has requested the retirement that corresponds to him: 86,258 euros per year until his death, but company sources told this newspaper that Benach “had retired.” The golden retirement to which Benach has the right and is already enjoyed by the former presidents of the Generalitat Artur Mas (CiU, 68 years old) and Maragall (83 years old); and the former presidents of the Parliament Carme Forcadell (ERC, 69 years old) and Núria de Gispert (CiU, 75 years old), as well as the widows of Joan Reventós (PSC) and Joan Rigol (CiU), who were parliamentary presidents between 1995 and 2003 successively. In the rest of the cases, either they have not reached retirement age (Quim Torra, from Junts, for example, has 62 years old) or they have resigned because they work in a private company (Montilla, 69 years old, member of the board of directors of Enagás). Furthermore, there is one exception: that of Jordi Pujol (CiU). In 2014, he renounced the pension as ‘penance’ after recognizing that he had defrauded for years by having money abroad without declaring it to the public treasury. Most of the cases remain in active politics, in one way or another, and They do not reach the age of 65 (like Carles Puigdemont, from Junts, 62 years old, and the living former parliamentary presidents, with the exception of the three mentioned, who do not exceed the age of 59). access to retirement (Generalitat) and the other (Parlament), the amounts of lifetime pensions are assigned to 60% of what the presidents of the executive receive at that time (law 6/2003, of April 22) and the legislative (law 2/1988, of February 26, and modified in 2023). Salvador Illa (PSC), current president of the Generalitat, and Josep Rull (Junts), president of the Parliament in the current legislature, have an annual remuneration of 136,177 euros and 143,764 euros, respectively. Hence, Benach, Forcadell and De Gispert earn more than Mas and Maragall (81,706 euros), for example. The former presidents of the Generalitat, in addition, can have an institutional office with a basic service attached from the moment they leave office, before retirement. This prerogative is not established by those who abandon the presidency of the Parliament. There is no comparable comparison in the benefits of this situation with the former regional presidents of other autonomies. Only the exlendakaris of the Basque Country come close. These have a pension of 50% when they reach the age of 65 of what the regional president receives at that time. In Andalusia, an allocation of 60% of the earnings of the president of the Board for former presidents was established in 2005, but the rule was abolished in 2011. They maintain other prerogatives, such as those associated with the maintenance of an institutional office. In any case In this case, only Catalonia equates the retirement pension benefits of the positions of the regional president with that of the president of the Legislative Chamber. It is no coincidence that Rull is the second-level parliamentary president (after those of the Congress and Senate) who earns the most. His more than 143,000 euros a year are far from the 118,000 that the president of the Madrid Assembly, Enrique Ossorio (PP), earns and the 113,800 that Bakartxo Tejeria (PNV), president of the Basque Parliament, earns. Salaries that double, at least Rull’s, those they earn in the Balearic Islands, La Rioja and Murcia.

#payroll #presidents #increases #golden #retirement #reaching #retirement