The Champions League is the best remedy against the economic crisis. The maximum continental competition distributes 1.95 billion euros each year among its participants (although it is pending that UEFA officializes a small cut due to the impact of the crisis itself on its income). A cake whose distribution floods the coffers of the most modest teams and supports an important part of the budgets of the great ones. And that this season will serve to alleviate the losses that the pandemic has caused in many clubs. In the case of Real Madrid, the white club still has 46 million euros at stake. An amount that represents practically the same amount (€ 45 million) that the club saved with the salary cut that it agreed with the squad last season and that it negotiates for the present …

This edition of the Champions League has so far reported 69.92 million to the coffers of Real Madrid. The entity earns 50.71 million euros just for participating. This amount is divided into two items: the 15.25 million fixed euros that all teams receive for the mere fact of being in the group stage and the 35.46 M € that correspond to the whites by their ranking of the last ten years and the historical record. A concept for which he perceives more than any other club. To this they have added 9.71 million for their results (three wins and a draw) in the group stage and 9.5 for qualifying for the second round. The two defeats against Shakhtar meant they lost almost six million euros.

Madrid has 46 million euros ahead. Each team qualified for the quarterfinals earns 10.5 million euros and the semi-finalists add another 12 M €. Reaching the final means 15 million more and lifting the trophy 4 million additions. There is not the account for who to be proclaimed champion in Istanbul, because playing the European Super Cup has a prize of 3.5 million and winning another million more.

To this we must add the market pool, a bag of 292 million euros that is distributed among the teams of each country according to their classification in the League the previous season and the matches played in this Champions League. It is up to the four Spanish teams to share 10% of that cake – point up, point down. Of it, Madrid takes around 11.68 million for being the current League champion and between 5 and 10 million more for the games played in this Champions League. The account goes, therefore, for 85 million, close to the 91.7 million that Madrid budgeted for the concept of “friendlies and international competitions” and that this year, in the absence of pre-season tour, it is limited to the income that emanate from the Champions.