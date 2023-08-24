The paving works will arrive this Thursday in the Carmen neighborhood, according to sources from the Murcia City Council. In principle, a general and continuous cut of the affected roads has not been foreseen, since the aim is to be able to maintain private traffic for as long as possible, preserving the fluidity of circulation. However, in the Department of Mobility they are aware that these closures may be necessary in a timely manner, given the nature of the actions, even if they are limited to just a few hours, so that they will be carried out as these tasks are carried out, although always enabling alternative routes.

It must be remembered that this Wednesday morning it was necessary to close the Avenida de la Constitución to traffic to carry out these tasks, a measure that was not reported until almost half an hour after the road was already cut off and that gave rise to the criticism from the Municipal Socialist Group, due to the lack of advance notice of this announcement. They point out from the Consistory that the forecast was that the works would be carried out in a manner compatible with the maintenance of the circulation of private traffic, as occurs in Gran Vía, but that the need to move the machinery from one side of the avenue to the other It has led the Local Police to recommend, in an “unexpected” way, the punctual closure of this, something that has not had a particular impact on the traffic situation.

The development of these works, indicated the same sources, “represent a fundamental milestone for the traditional neighborhood to recover its normal pulse as soon as possible and look in the best conditions for the celebration of the Fair, which will live one of its iconic moments with the arrival of the Virgen de la Fuensanta from the Sanctuary of Algezares, scheduled for the afternoon of August 31, when she will tour the streets of El Carmen».

The Department of Mobility, directed by the mayor José Francisco Muñoz, details that, to guarantee the normal development of the planned tasks and preserve security, “alternative routes for the transit of public and private transport will be enabled, starting early tomorrow morning ». In addition, “the scheduled work will be completed in a record time of 48 hours, minimizing the impact on the residents of the neighborhood,” they added.

Local Police will arbitrate a special device in the area to guarantee the normality and fluidity of traffic throughout the environment. In the same way, access to garages and the passage of emergency vehicles will be guaranteed at all times, thus reducing inconvenience to residents in the neighborhood, they added from the council. Likewise, the public transport concessionary companies have developed alternative itineraries to guarantee the normal provision of the service to the users of the different urban and interurban lines.

The streets where the works will be carried out will be Puente Viejo, Canalejas, Hernández del Águila, Pasarela Miguel Caballero and Proclamación. Although the routes open to private traffic may vary, it is known that the diversion of the different bus lines that pass through the area will take place, which will cross the river through the Hospital Bridge, to reach Floridablanca street through from Princess Street.

The actions that are going to be carried out will attend to all the recommendations transferred by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage in the report that it prepared on the Old Bridge, they remark from the Department of Mobility. Subsequently, the agglomerate will be printed, thereby recovering the traditional image simulating the cobblestone, as LA VERDAD announced, and the historic axis will be endowed with urban furniture according to its historical importance.

They also confirm from the Consistory that, in order to complete the work before August 31, work has been carried out during these days, at night on Primo de Rivera avenue, always respecting the acoustic limitations so as not to harm rest from the neighbors