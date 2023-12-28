Promote sports in neighborhoods and councils to promote a healthy lifestyle among the youngest. This is the objective of the Cartagena City Council, which has signed a framework agreement with the municipal institutes to be able to open their pavilions in the afternoon and host training sessions for sports clubs and individuals, as explained by the Councilor for Sports and Youth, José Martínez, after the meeting this Thursday of the Local Government Board.

With this initiative, the City Council aims to promote sports practice by optimizing existing infrastructure and “allowing the decongestion of public facilities, which currently have a very high occupancy level,” acknowledged the mayor of this area.

The measure also responds to a demand from the Federation of Associations of Mothers and Fathers of Students (Fampa) of Cartagena, which has been asking the City Council for some time to open the pavilions in the evening so that young people can access without having to jump over the fences.

The IES Ben Arabí will be the first to open its sports facilities within this project. On the other hand, the City Council is finalizing agreements with the rest of the thirteen institutes in the municipality. The base document must be adapted and specified in each case.

In this regard, the mayor highlighted that the project “is in an initial phase” and pointed out that the Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, “already knows about this project” although the agreement must be reached with the management of each center because there are educational centers that They have evening hours and use those facilities.

Currently there are six institutes that have specific agreements with sports clubs in the municipality.

According to the framework agreement by which the City Council will have the sports facilities available after school hours in the afternoon, it will be responsible for their opening and closing, the cost of sports equipment and maintenance.