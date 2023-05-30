Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences participated in the activities of the “32nd” session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which concluded last Sunday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The university’s participation included many cultural, literary and scientific events, lectures and seminars, as well as presenting its new publications of books and references, which are the result of its scientific efforts, conferences and academic theses issued by the university. The university’s pavilion witnessed various visits by officials from inside and outside the country to learn about the university’s scientific and cultural programs and its various publications in the humanities.

Qualitative Participation Dr. Karima Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the University Chancellor, confirmed that the university’s participation in this session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair was qualitative and distinguished, and its pavilion witnessed a great turnout from visitors who flocked to it, and were keen to see its scientific, cultural and literary publications, which exceeded 18 publications, and indicated that The participation of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences with a special pavilion in the exhibition for the first time, which contributed to enriching the activities of the exhibition, which is considered one of the most important cultural events in the capital Abu Dhabi, and said: The university is keen to participate in such events as a beacon of thought and cultural and literary creativity, and an important station In the country’s scientific and academic march.

She added: «Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, through its participation in this cultural event, aimed to present its scientific theses and academic publications in various fields of humanities, in addition to an abundant collection of knowledge from the conferences organized by the university recently, noting that a group of professors The university presented the juices of their thought and their scientific, literary and philosophical knowledge through their participation in the seminars and lectures accompanying the exhibition and through the university platform.

It is noteworthy that the university’s publications at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair included theses and research in various fields of humanities, Islamic and philosophical studies, the Arabic language, and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God rest his soul.

In another axis, the university platform witnessed during the days of the exhibition the signing of a number of new books with the following titles: Ibn Tufail Again, The Violent Text, The Book of Automatic Treatment of Languages ​​and Humanities, and others. In addition to the launch of the third issue of Qiraat magazine, and in the cultural, literary and scientific activities axis, the university pavilion witnessed more than 27 seminars and lectures presented by a group of university professors and specialists from the partners.