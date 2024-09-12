Le Monde: The pause in the West’s decision to strike deep into Russia is due to mistakes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The pause in the West’s decision to strike deep into Russian territory with long-range weapons transferred to Kyiv is due to the mistakes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the battlefield. This is reported by the newspaper Le Monde with reference to sources.

According to Olivier Schmitt, professor at the Center for the Study of Military Conflict at the University of Southern Denmark, Kiev should not expect a decision on strikes in the near future.