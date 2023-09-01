Thursday, August 31, 2023, 8:56 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The more and more residents in the field of Ojós will begin the festivities on Saturday the 2nd in honor of San Joaquín, Santa Rita and the Virgen de la Soledad.

This Saturday, at 7 o’clock, the traditional pilgrimage will be held up to the Ermita del Campillo and upon arrival and courtesy of Teresa Ayala, there will be a tasting of fritters and chocolate. And at night, Huerta mass and presentation of the Golden Shield to Antonio Vázquez.

On Sunday 3, at 8:30 p.m., a procession, and at midnight, a fireworks display. The festivities will conclude on Saturday the 9th with the return of the patron saint, San Agustín, from El Arco to the Plaza de la Iglesia, accompanied by ‘Los Informales’, where he will arrive around 10:30 p.m.