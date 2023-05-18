The New Delhi authorities this week increased the number of police officers deployed in the subway, after a video in which a couple is observed kissing in a carriage went viral due to the rejection it generated in part of the conservative society. India.

(Also: Everything ready for the G7 summit: China, Russia and nuclear risk will mark the agenda)

The clip, recorded by another passenger, was quickly spread on social networks, where there were many users who crossed out this display of affection between the couple as an obscene actand some even suggested changing the name of “Delhi Metro” to “PornHub”, a popular adult website.

“I have seen many couples of boys and girls sitting in a very embarrassing way on the subway embracing each other, it seems very strange, you are in a public place, you cannot do these things in a public place,” Samson Honey, a lawyer who takes the subway every day to get to work at the High Court in Delhi.

(You can read: The multi-million dollar measures of the Asian powers to combat the low birth rate)

In response to this and other similar incidents that have occurred in recent weeks, the Police in charge of monitoring the capital’s subway announced this week that it would increase the number of patrols “to prevent obscene activities,” according to the deputy commissioner of this body, Jitendra. Mani, to the Indian news agency PTI.

An increase in the deployment that has been palpable in recent days, with police officers constantly patrolling the stations and getting on every meterdespite the fact that it was already heavily militarized before for security reasons.

“The deployment of police personnel is positive… no one can commit these vulgarities or spread them, it’s not our culture, it’s Western culture. Most people follow Western culture today,” Honey added.

(Also read: Group of North Koreans arrive in South Korea by crossing the maritime border)

The deployment of police personnel is positive (…) no one can commit these vulgarities or spread them, it is not our culture, it is Western culture. See also Man tries to kill himself with knife in hand, takes a woman hostage in Texas and the police kill him

In the last month, the subway in the Indian capital has witnessed several controversies in this regard, such as the one that was triggered when a woman was also reprimanded after a video in which she appeared sitting on the subway wearing a bra went viral. and miniskirt.

Some actions that may be understandable to some people, although “they could hurt the feelings of others,” another subway traveler who did not want to give his name told EFE.

(Read on: Amid AI Concerns, China Creates Ethics Committee to Prevent Risks)

“It’s a bit embarrassing to see acts like this in public, although it basically depends on the level”sentenced this passenger, in reference to other images that circulated recently of men who were allegedly masturbating in the carriages despite being surrounded by other travelers.

The capital’s subway has recently experienced other grotesque but less obscene images, such as a man who took advantage of a short train ride to brush his teeth, or a dispute between two women in which one of them ended up spraying the other with pepper spray, causing a generalized cough among the rest of the passengers.

EFE

More news

The US updates the reception process for migrants from four countries: what changes?

‘We can do no more than watch babies die’: the collapse of hospitals in Afghanistan

Indonesia: what kind of state does Indonesia have?