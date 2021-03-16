The National Republican Guard of Portugal (GNR) has just added a supercar to its fleet but to fulfill a special mission: the urgent transport of organs that will be used for transplants.

While the Nissan gt-r It does not apply to be among the 7 most spectacular police cars in the world, nor does it have anything to envy them, especially since it is one of the sports cars capable of exceeding 300 km / h of maximum speed.

The GT-R was added to the Portuguese security force after being seized in a criminal case that ruled in favor of the State. And it will be very useful considering that in the last ten years, GNR has carried out 2,836 organ transports, involving around 5,700 military personnel and covering more than half a million kilometers.

The Japanese sports car is a 2013 model and is equipped with an engine V6 biturbo 3.8 liters that develops a power of 550 horses and a maximum torque of 632 Nm, coupled to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transmits traction to both axles.

This mechanical set allows you to achieve the 315 km / h maximum and an acceleration capacity from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds, more than enough benefits for emergency transfers in both the cities of Lisbon and Porto.

“The quality and safety of organ transplantation depends on the time required for its transport, being vital that it reaches the destination in the shortest possible time, and thus contributing to save another life“, highlights the GNR on its social networks.

The patrol car “saves lives” retains its original condition and even has the rear wing. It is distinguished by its bodywork plotted with the colors and shield of the GNR, although it has neither sirens nor lights that allow other motorists to notice its presence.

The Nissan GT-R still has two more radical versions: GT-R Nismo and GT-R50 (limited edition), both with the 3.8-liter engine but with 600 and 720 horsepower respectively.