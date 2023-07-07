The patriot: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, 7 July 2023, the film The Patriot, a 2000 film directed by Roland Emmerich, with Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger, is broadcast in prime time at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. But let’s see together what is the plot, the cast and where to stream The Patriot.

Plot

The film tells the story of Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson), a war veteran sharecropper who, at the end of the conflict between the French and the Indians, decided to lay down his arms and devote himself completely to his family. We are in South Carolina, during the years of the American War of Independence: Benjamin has seven children and a small plot of land where he lives in absolute tranquility, at least until the day the hypothesis of returning to war reappears. The man tries to oppose trying to convince his fellow citizens, but a series of events will force him to leave. In fact, his son Gabriel (Heath Ledger), who chose to enlist, was taken prisoner by the perfidious English colonel William Tavington (Jason Isaacs).

The same colonel who, in cold blood and without any mercy, also killed his other son Thomas (Gregory Smith). So Benjamin gathers a group of volunteers and, siding with the Americans, leaves for the front. To stop him, Colonel Tavington and General Charles Cornwallis (Tom Wilkinson) use any means, without any kind of scruple: they attack his family, set his house on fire, force the villagers to enter the church and then set it on fire. to that too. Among the victims of the massacre there is also Anne Howard (Lisa Brenner), Gabriel’s wife. Blinded by rage, the boy ends up dying in order to avenge the murder of his bride. After losing another son, Benjamin seems to have lost all fighting spirit in him. But the war isn’t over yet…

The Patriot: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film The Patriot? Starring Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs, Chris Cooper, Tchéky Karyo, René Auberjonois, Lisa Brenner, Tom Wilkinson, Donal Logue, Leon Rippy, Adam Baldwin, Jay Arlen Jones, Joey D. Vieira, Gregory Smith, Skye McCole Bartusiak, Trevor Morgan, Bryan Chafin, Beatrice Bush, Logan Lerman, Mika Boorem. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Mel GibsonBenjamin Martin

Heath LedgerGabriel Martin

Jason IsaacsCol. William Tavington

Chris CooperCol. Harry Burwell

Tchéky Karyo: Jean Villeneuve

Tom Wilkinson: General Charles Cornwallis

Joely RichardsonCharlotte Selton

René Auberjonois: Reverend Oliver

Leon RippyJohn Billings

Joey D. VieiraPeter Howard

Jay Arlen JonesOccan

Peter Woodward as General Charles O’Hara

Adam BaldwinCaptain Wilkins

Gregory SmithThomas Martin

Trevor MorganNathan Martin

Logan LermanWilliam Martin

Bryan ChafinSamuel Martin

Mika BooremMargaret Martin

Skye McCole Bartusiak Susan Martin

Beatrice Bush: Abigale

Lisa BrennerAnne Howard

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Patriot on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 7 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.