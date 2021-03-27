The patrimonial declarations of the senior officials of the General State Administration collected this Friday by the Official State Gazette include, among them, those of the members of the Government chaired by Pedro Sánchez. The declarations of the ministers and the president of the Government stipulate the assets in real estate, deposits, checking accounts, shares, life insurance and pension plans, among other assets, and also the money of what they owe.

The biggest debts. The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, is listed as the position of the Executive that has the most debt: 1.1 million euros. Immediately afterwards, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, appears with just under 300,000 euros owed. Vice President Pablo Iglesias and the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, declare an identical debt: 230,000 euros each. 9 of 23 ministers do not have any debt and all of them are from the socialist bloc.

The most and least rich. Although Castells is the minister with the most debt, he is also the richest. It holds assets worth almost four million euros. In second place in this section, Escrivá also appears, with 1.8 million, followed by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, who declares 1.4 million.

The highest and lowest net. The three ministers with the most assets are also those with the highest net worth (the sum of all assets minus the amount of debts): Castells (2.8 million), Escrivá (1.5) and Duque (1.4 ). At the other extreme, the ministers with the lowest net worth are those of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, who is the only one with a negative balance (exposes an equity of 130,405 euros, but accumulates 157,209 euros in debt); the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero (20,000 euros); and that of Labor, Yolanda Díaz (25,000).

Among the ministers of UP. The portfolio holders proposed by United We Can appear for the first time in the statistics of high ministerial positions. After Castells, the Minister of Equality stands out, Irene Montero, who declares a net worth of almost 400,000 euros (in tenth place in the entire Executive). He is followed by the current second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, with just over 300,000. The average net worth of the five ministers of the United We can block amounts to 700,000 euros, but that average falls ostensibly when excluding Minister Castells, and remains at 170,000 euros. In the socialist bloc, the average net worth is half a million euros.

Largest net worth increases since 2018. In comparison with the assets declared by the current ministers who were already part of the first Executive of Pedro Sánchez, the increase in the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, stands out. Its balance in September 2018 amounted to 105,000 euros, a figure that now increases by 350,000 euros. The net of the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, also grows: if in 2018 she declared 264,000 euros, the current figure is 466,000. To a lesser extent, the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, sees that variable increase by just over 100,000 euros: now he declares more than 290,000.

Other climbs. Pedro Sánchez declared in 2018 150,964 euros of net, a figure that rises to 211,650 this 2021. The amounts of the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto; of Transport, José Luis Ábalos; from the Treasury, María Jesús Montero; of Defense, Margarita Robles; and the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. All of them have improved their net worth with respect to the data published in September 2018. In addition, Montero and Ábalos have gone from a negative balance then to a positive one now.

Only two descents. Of those who repeat in the Council of Ministers, two holders have seen their net worth reduced in this period of time. The biggest change is starring the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá. If in 2018 it declared 1.4 million of net worth, in 2021 there are 1.1 million. Much less is the other drop, recorded by the third vice president. Nadia Calviño goes from 397,000 in 2018 to 335,000 this year.

Estate. Among the real estate in which the ministers appear as owners, it is again Minister Castells who declares the highest assets, with almost 2.2 million. He is followed, although at a great distance, by Escrivá and Celaá, with almost 400,000 euros each. Among those of Unidos Podemos, Montero publishes more than 330,000 euros in real estate. On the other hand, Yolanda Díaz, Pedro Duque and Fernando Grande-Marlaska declare less than 40,000 euros for this concept.

Less assets than the PP Government

The current Executive declares an average net worth of 556,000 euros, slightly higher than that of the first Sánchez Government, which showed an average of 539,000. But both cabinets are very far from the last of the PP, which declared a net average of more than 805,000 euros at its exit. In that Executive, Isabel García Tejerina stood out, with a declared net amount of more than 2.7 million. It was followed by the then Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, with 1.5 million, and the Minister of Economy, Román Escolano, with 1.4 million. At the end of the list appeared the headlines of Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, with just over 100,000 euros, and Foreign, Dolors Montserrat, which published a negative equity of about 9,000 euros.