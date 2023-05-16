The Patriarchal Council for Culture learned about the decision with great joy and responded to the decision to return the Trinity icon, created by St. Andrei Rublev, to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). This is stated in the message that the Patriarchal Council for Culture on Tuesday, May 16, shared with Izvestia.

As noted in the text, this event is a very significant event for the spiritual life of the Russian Orthodox Church, but at the same time it is a huge responsibility.

“The conditions in which this priceless Shrine will be stored must meet the high requirements of the restorers <...> It should be noted that the return of this Shrine to the temple is entirely the merit of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’, who himself conducted all the negotiations for the return of the miraculous image” , — added in the Patriarchal Council for Culture.

The exact timing of the transfer of the icon is still unknown, they concluded there.

The decision to transfer the Trinity to the ROC was announced a day earlier. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was noted that during the year the image would be exhibited for public worship in the Cathedral Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow. After that, he will return to his historical place in the Trinity Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Sergius Lavra.

“Trinity” was located on the territory of the Lavra until 1920, after which it was transferred to the jurisdiction of the People’s Commissariat of Education of the USSR. In 1929, the icon entered the collection of the State Tretyakov Gallery, where it has been kept to this day.

In July 2022, the Trinity was temporarily housed in the Holy Trinity Sergius Lavra in a glass sarcophagus. She later returned to the Tretyakov Gallery. The restorers noted that there were no visible signs of deterioration in the condition of the image.

The Holy Trinity is the main work of the icon painter Andrei Rublev, written between 1422 and 1427. The plot is based on the biblical story about the appearance of a deity to Abraham in the form of three angels.