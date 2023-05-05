The patriarch: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode, 5 May

Tonight, Friday 5 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the fourth episode of Il patriarch is broadcast, the new Mediaset fiction starring Claudio Amendola which tells a story halfway between family drama and mob drama. Directing the series is Amendola himself, who thus returns behind the camera after directing some episodes of Nero halfway through. The subject of the series, however, is by Camilla Nesbitt, while the screenwriters are Sandrone Dazieri and Mizio Curcio. All the information in detail below.

Plot

In the fourth episode, Serena reveals Nemo’s illness to the whole family, but he does not share his wife’s choice. Nina then decides that it’s time to announce to everyone that she is getting married to Mario. Malcolm and Lara fight when someone slips them a compromising video for the accountant. While Alessandro wants to find out if Nemo really killed his father, Monterosso investigates the neurologist’s death by once again targeting Nemo. Meanwhile, Carlo comes into possession of a diary that reveals disturbing secrets.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth installment of The patriarch, but what is the full cast of the fiction aired on Channel 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: