The patriarch streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode, 12 May

Tonight, Friday 12 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the fifth episode of Il patriarch is broadcast, the new Mediaset fiction starring Claudio Amendola which tells a story halfway between family drama and mob drama. Directing the series is Amendola himself, who thus returns behind the camera after directing some episodes of Nero halfway through. The subject of the series, however, is by Camilla Nesbitt, while the screenwriters are Sandrone Dazieri and Mizio Curcio. Where to see The Patriarch on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5.

The patriarch live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

We have seen where to see The Patriarch on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In all, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 12 episodes). The first will be aired on Friday 14 April 2023; the sixth and last Friday 19 May 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):