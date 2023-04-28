The patriarch: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 28 April

Tonight, Friday 28 April 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the third episode of Il patriarch is broadcast, the new Mediaset fiction starring Claudio Amendola which tells a story halfway between family drama and mob drama. Directing the series is Amendola himself, who thus returns behind the camera after directing some episodes of Nero halfway through. The subject of the series, however, is by Camilla Nesbitt, while the screenwriters are Sandrone Dazieri and Mizio Curcio. All the information in detail below.

Plot

In the third episode, Nemo Bandera shows that he has more and more trust in Malcom and thus the responsibilities he entrusts to him multiply. Obviously, this behavior only exacerbates Mario’s jealousy. Meanwhile, Elisa makes an important decision. She runs for mayor and publicly takes sides against the Bandera family.

Lara breathes a sigh of relief when she gets a job in the factory. However, she doesn’t last long. Although Nemo strongly opposes, in fact, Mario closes it due to the crisis facing the Deep Sea. Nemo, then, makes a rash decision in a desperate attempt to revive the fortunes of the company. In fact, he decides to send another shipment of drugs and swears to himself that this time it will be the last…

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Il patriarch, but what is the complete cast of the fiction broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: