The patriarch: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode, 12 May

Tonight, Friday 12 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the fifth episode of Il patriarch is broadcast, the new Mediaset fiction starring Claudio Amendola which tells a story halfway between family drama and mob drama. Directing the series is Amendola himself, who thus returns behind the camera after directing some episodes of Nero halfway through. The subject of the series, however, is by Camilla Nesbitt, while the screenwriters are Sandrone Dazieri and Mizio Curcio. All the information in detail below.

Plot

In the fifth episode, Monterosso’s investigations continue into those crimes whose instigator may have been Nemo Bandera himself. The businessman is now being chased by the police and therefore decides to ask Mario for help who can help him, at least legally. But he will receive an attitude that is anything but friendly, since he is in the midst of preparing his wedding with Nina.

In the meantime, the Tiger’s men continue to threaten Lara’s life who, however, will be helped by Malcom. With him the girl feels safe and, confiding in him her fears, she decides to accept her advice and to move right from the Bandera to be more calm. This decision, however, could put a strain on the stability of the family, because both Carlo and Nina will have to accept the fact of sharing the house in which they have lived their entire lives, with the daughter born from their father’s first marriage who, once he discovered himself ill, he tried in every way to reconnect the lost relationships.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth installment of The patriarch, but what is the full cast of the fiction aired on Channel 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: