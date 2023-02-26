Image of the courtyard, colonized by plants, with Roman remains next to the Monteagudo Visitor Center. / vicente vicéns/ agm

Plants of all kinds and sizes have made the patio of the Monteagudo Visitor Center their own, which houses Roman remains found next to the fortresses of Ibn Mardanis, the Wolf King. In fact, from this space you can see the castle that stands on the hill above the Murcian district. The patio has been closed since the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, inaugurated it in September 2021 after the restoration, in which 65,000 euros were invested.

David Campoy, a villager from Monteagudo, regretted that the reception of the work had not yet taken place, which prevents its opening, and with it also the possibility of visiting the two Argaric cabins that are on the premises. “We cannot get the City Council to tell us what the problem is,” he criticized.

He recalled that when the official inauguration took place, both the mayor and the councilor for Barrios and Districts, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, highlighted “the importance of the remains found”, so “we do not understand this delay of almost a year and a half.”

Campoy also pointed out that the company had told him that, in addition to the lack of receipt of the work, the City Council owed him the last payment for the work carried out.

Municipal sources explained to LA VERDAD that “it is a technically very complex file” and that “various problems have been solved, since archeology and other municipal services were involved.” They added that the reception could not be processed until funds from the remaining treasury were incorporated, “something that has been done this week.”

For this reason, in the week that begins tomorrow, “the procedures will be restarted urgently to open it as soon as possible,” they concluded from the City Council.

Remains of the 1st century AD



The excavations carried out in recent years have shown that most of the space in the current square was urbanized in the first quarter of the 1st century AD, with a main road and other smaller ones, around which are a series of buildings whose plants are perfectly preserved.

Specifically, the exhumation was carried out with archaeological methodology of the protected Roman structures; the recovery and restoration of the structures with volumetric reconstruction and aimed at their conservation in the open air; the enhancement and musealization of the structures; and the adaptation of the visit itinerary, with the use of materials that last outdoors and recovery of outdoor spaces adjacent to the remains.

These works represent a first phase of the planned action. The total number of remains found covers an area of ​​almost 300 square metres, of which 253 meters have been restored and put into museums at this stage.