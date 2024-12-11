The patio, that gray place

In large cities, where children and adolescents have few opportunities to surround themselves with nature, I observe with despair how the playgrounds of many schools and institutes continue to be. Cement, brick. Greyness. In most of them, trees and plants are neither present nor expected, despite the fact that neuroscience has shown that nature is revealed as a refuge for our brain in a frenetic world dominated by technology. Refuge especially necessary in the case of neurodivergent people. We know that contact with nature has a positive impact on our physical and emotional well-being. It helps us reduce stress, improves attention, memory and creativity.

In a society with worrying rates of child and adolescent anxiety, it is surprising that educational centers do not incorporate trees and plants into the spaces where students go out to rest from academic activity. Green patios that would be authentic oases to recharge the batteries with that constructive energy that predisposes to learning. Something that is quite far from what is seen today in many recreations. Guided games, prohibited objects such as rubber bands or ropes, for the sake of safety. Not to mention that it is during recess when it is easiest for bullies to commit their misdeeds, taking advantage of the teacher’s blind spot, who is watching from a corner.

The truth is that children continue to be sent to the yard as if they were cattle. To let off steam, to a noisy and often poorly designed environment. They are not usually friendly spaces, equipped with vegetation. If we take into account that we interact with nature on a physical, cognitive and emotional level, and that this contact reduces the activity of the amygdala, responsible for stress, it is incomprehensible that in educational centers trees are not obligatory, as much or equal to a fire extinguisher or fire doors. We settle, assuming that nature is only in the countryside, or in parks, and that we cannot integrate it into urban spaces. We settle, even though we know the cascade of reactions that occur in the brain simply by sitting under a tree.

I say that more can always be done, and we must do it, fight so that schools are not just desks, brick and cement, distancing ourselves from the current that is followed by inertia and so that the playground stops being that gray place.