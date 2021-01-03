The bustle of white coats overshadows an almost empty waiting room in Barcelona’s Casernas primary care center (CAP). Only 84-year-old Longina Villaverde pushes her walker down the corridor towards the office of María Nualart, her family doctor. Too many weeks without seeing each other. The old woman’s head hurts, she’s tired, and she’s afraid her sugar has gone out of balance. During the pandemic, when face-to-face visits have been very limited, Dr. Nualart has called her, like any other chronic patient, to follow up on her condition. “But Longina is very nervous and on the phone she doesn’t quite understand. That’s why I called her to see her and do an analysis ”, adds the doctor. The test went well, but it was better to be sure. “There are people who have lost us. Above all, diabetics, because they do not move and eat more. I have had to admit a patient, for example, with a complex family situation and who had become dehydrated ”, warns Nualart.

Primary care has not stopped since the start of the pandemic. The bulk of cases with covid-19 were treated in health centers, which combined care for the pandemic with telephone monitoring of chronically ill patients and emergencies. Patients like Jorge Capmopulos, who has kidney surgery and goes to the Casernas center every day to change the nephrostomy bag. “Now you see a little more people than before,” he says.

With the de-escalation, primary care tries to resume a certain normality by recovering delayed face-to-face consultations. Patients who, out of fear, delayed their consultation or people who, in the face of the maelstrom of the health crisis, let that uncomfortable pain run. They are the sick people that the pandemic hid. “A lot of pathology has stayed at home, sometimes, important ailments. We saw a boy who was at home suffering from abdominal pain that he thought was gastroenteritis and was appendicitis. We sent him to the hospital and in two hours they were operating on him ”, says Mari Luz Talavera, nurse and spokesperson for the Catalan Forum for Primary Care (Focap). The Ministry of Health has also warned that, despite keeping the vaccination programs open so that children under 15 months of age continue with the usual schedule, delays have been detected in the administration of immunizations to the youngest.

The transfer of patients is already beginning to be noticed discreetly in health centers, although telematic assistance continues to prevail – we must avoid crowds in waiting rooms. But the voltage drop in the covid circuit encourages us to resume normal ordinary activity. “Some pathology that we have not seen, such as low back pain or kidney colic comes now. They are trivial problems that cause discomfort to the patient ”, assesses Jordi Acezat, director of the Casernas team.

Acute pathologies

However, the president of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (Semfyc), Salvador Tranche, goes further and points out that more acute pathologies are also reaching them. “We have given chronic patients a lot of support these months, although we will surely have uncovered fringes. But what surprises me is that people with an acute pathology, by their own decision not to come before, now arrive with a complicated clinical situation: someone with chest pain who has not come until now and you find yourself with a heart attack ”, he points out. The Spanish Society of Cardiology has recorded a 40% reduction in heart attacks during the state of alarm.

Mental health problems from the impact of confinement are beginning to surface. “We see an upturn that we already suspected of mental pathology, more anxiety, because people have had a very bad time: there are work problems, loss of family,” says Acezat. Carlos Eirea, vice president of the Galician Association of Family and Community Medicine agrees: “Routines are important for mental balance and the pandemic unbalanced everything. There is more anxiety, depression and some psychotic break more than we saw. Cases will also end up for abusive alcohol consumption ”.

The stoppage of ordinary activity in hospitals due to the crisis also promises longer waiting lists and primary care is already beginning to notice it. “There are constant questions about what happens with some tests and many patients get nervous,” warns Eduardo Díaz, spokesman for the Madrid medical union Amyts. The Ministry of Health estimated 705,000 people waiting for surgery (121 days on average) in December 2019, before the pandemic. Now the delays will lengthen. “I have a patient pending a thyroid puncture to find out if it is a tumor or a nodule. Another with kidney stones that he endures with painkillers to undergo surgery. There are people at home anxious waiting for a test, ”Talavera warns.

The telematic consultations imposed by the pandemic have optimized schedules and they aspire to stay. In many centers, such as the one in Casernas, the patient calls and it is the professionals who decide whether the consultation is resolved by phone or requires a face-to-face visit. “It eliminates many” since “. People who come because of a problem, but since they are here they ask you for three other things ”, Eiroa exemplifies. The telephone has been decisive for more bureaucratic and banal issues, such as a change in the treatment plan. But it has drawbacks. “There are subjects that need exploration and it is difficult to handle the uncertainty of the symptoms without seeing the face. A patient came with a hypertensive crisis that she was enduring. You start to investigate and we discover abuse of the husband from the beginning of the confinement. You can’t get that over the phone, ”explains Talavera.

The pandemic has changed all the dynamics and primary care faces the challenge of detecting and monitoring covid-19 cases, recovering the usual follow-up of its chronic patients, being aware of nursing homes and assuming the effects of waiting lists . “We will have to review what we have stopped doing and give it a priority”, concludes Acezat.

