Norman Bethune was a Canadian doctor who went to the Civil War to help defend the Republic. His great contribution was the blood transfusions on the ground, with which he managed to save the lives of many wounded, often risking his own. Doctor Guillermo García Medina is something like his disciple, he learned from Bethune the technique of cold storage of blood and that of transfusion: he is the head of the transfusion unit in the defense of republican Madrid.

The difference between the two is that the first is a real character and the second is a fictional character created by Almudena Grandes for the novel. Dr. Garcia’s patients, which this week has been released as a series on La 1, and which can be seen in the future on Netflix. The writer herself already warned that it was a fiction woven with some real wickerwork: reviewing the scripts was one of her last activities before she died prematurely in 2021.

The series is part of a genre that has been treated so frequently in Spanish culture that it was even mocked: the Civil War and the postwar period (see the title of Another bloody novel about the Civil War!by Isaac Rosa), but whose frequency had recently decreased. The patients…an ensemble series starring Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui, Tamar Novas or Nancho Novo, deals with the Civil War and the following decades, but its plots are universal: there are love stories (with abundant bed scenes) that delve into the possibility of relations between ideological rivals, or entertaining spy plots, in which CNT militiamen, communist commissars and even President Manuel Azaña (another real character, played by Luis Bermejo) are involved.

Another of its plot lines also revolves around a real character: Clara Stauffer (Eva Llorach), the second in command of Pilar Primo de Rivera’s Women’s Section, a Falangist who helped numerous Nazi leaders escape to Latin America after the Second World War. Perhaps what is most enjoyed about this product is the recovery by Grandes of all these little stories from the time that could have been retained, for the general public, in a meander of time. The novel, of almost 800 pages and more than 200 characters, hardly approachable, has been turned into a television script by José Luis Martín, as he himself explained, trying to be faithful to the text “but not to the letter”.

In the historical series of RTVE (such as The Ministry of Time either Isabel) the setting always seems perfectly worked out and believable, but, at the same time, completely fabricated, as in a clear-cut Franco-Belgian comic. It is real, but fictional; believable, but not quite. The same thing happens here: that Madrid besieged by Franco’s troops and the Nazi-fascist powers is carefully recreated, the horror of war is pronounced, there is blood, explosions, fears and intrigues… but you cannot breathe that despair.

