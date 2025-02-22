“It’s not a tumor,” the doctor told me.

I did not want to introduce myself to that medical appointment and now I felt powerfully that I had fallen in love with that doctor who looked like a film actress. I was prepared to tell the doctor to make us expect more … of an hour was an indelication and rudeness, but when it finally appeared and shook my hand, I bit my tongue, dazzled by its beauty.

“We don’t have to remove this ball,” he said, stroking that unusual protuberance in the center of my belly.

I did not look at the mass report that was that lump, I watched the rubicundal doctor and lost myself in her sweet, almond eyes. My wife spy me with smiling air of complicity: I knew me too much not to realize that I had suddenly fallen in love with the doctor.

“If you lose weight, the ball will leave,” he said.

But my love for you will not leave alone, I thought. She was a young woman, thin, the blond hair collected, the attentive and penetrating look, the white apron with her name. Since I met her, I knew she was infinitely smarter than me. After shaking my hand, he asked me how much he weighed.

“As kilos,” I said.

He asked me to climb to a balance and announce:

-I have ten kilos.

Then he was sympathizing with me:

-But he’s dressed and with shoes.

“If I want, I discuss,” I offered him, and she looked at me with an indulgent smile.

After carefully examining the ball, the doctor told me:

-What you have is an abdominal diastasis.

When reading in my eyes the oceanic extension of my ignorance, the doctor explained to me:

-The straight muscles of the abdomen have been separated.

Terrified, I asked him:

-Has the rectum of the abdomen separated me?

The doctor, knowing her loved by her patient, told me, with the patience that every patient deserves:

-No. It is not a rectal problem. It is not an anal problem.

“Fit, what relief,” I said.

-It is a muscular problem in the abdomen. He has made a muscle effort that has caused the appearance of this ball.

I looked at my wife with a victim airs and said, reproach:

-All because of the gymnastics classes.

She, a fabulous sphinx, a winged lioness, looked at me silently with the compassion we deserve the idiots.

“If I didn’t do gymnastics, I didn’t break my rectal muscles,” I said, as you say is your fault.

“They have not broken,” said the doctor. They have separated.

-And can we get together? -I encouraged me to ask.

“No,” said the doctor. Not anymore.

Then added:

-But if you lose weight, I assure you that the ball will become smaller.

The doctor then asked me what pills he took. I listed them:

-On day: Fluoxetine, Finasteride, Cialis. At night: Valcote, Seroquel, Mirtazapina.

Next, I allowed myself a joke:

-Mirta Zapina was called my first wife, who already died. I take those pills because I remember her with love.

Unexpectedly, the doctor smiled and looked at me with a mischievous spark.

“No,” he corrected. Mirtazapine is a night antidepressant. And usually causes weight gain. The same as fluoxetine, which is another antidepressant.

“You see, my love,” I told my wife, who witnessed all that with a half smile of complicity. I am fat because of the pills.

My wife was elegantly inhibited to give me his opinion.

-Froming when are you bipolar? asked the doctor.

I wanted to ask if she was married, if she had a boyfriend, if she could give her one of my novels. At the same time, I wanted to ask him why he had the knees covered by black elastic bandages, as if he had hurt.

“Probably, since I was born,” I replied.

Then I added:

-But I only know that I am bipolar ten years ago.

-How are your manic episodes? he asked me.

I responded frankly:

-They do be television programs. My euphoria and megalomania bursts have allowed me to make a career on television. I have earned a lot of money, thanks to them.

The doctor did not tell me if I had ever seen myself on television. Better like that, I thought. I was not famous before her, just one patient in love with three balls near the navel.

-Have you thought about committing suicide? he asked me.

“Yes,” I said. When I do not go on television, I am very depressive, I am the opposite of what I exhibit on television.

-Did he think of suicide or tried to commit suicide? he asked me.

“I tried to commit suicide,” I said. He took many sleeping pills. But not so many to kill me.

“Yes, of course, I see that she is still alive,” she joked.

My wife celebrated the observation with a frank laugh.

“But now I’m happy,” I added. I don’t want to take my life anymore.

-How many hours sleep? asked the doctor.

Proud of my answer, I said:

-Diez hours, at least. And sometimes twelve.

-Diez hours! The doctor was surprised. It’s too much!

“That is what the body asks me,” I defended me.

Then she pronounced a few words that left me deeply disappointed and put my love for her in question:

-To your age, you must sleep seven hours every night. No more.

Each of those insidious words lacked my paid passion for it. I did not dare to say:

-It’s wrong, doctor. If I sleep only seven hours, I will be a miserable man. If I sleep seven hours, I will die soon from a nervous breakdown. I am not a normal man. I am a dangerous madman.

Suddenly, the doctor who wanted to steal hours of sleep and happiness did not seem so beautiful or adorable.

“You need to see a psychiatrist,” he told me.

Not even sticks, I thought.

“And I’m also going to ask you to see a urologist,” he said.

Then he looked at me with a naughty spirit and said:

-I will not do the rectal touch. Illusions are not made. I regret disappointing it.

I let out a laugh that an echo was made with my wife’s laughter. Apparently, the doctor does know me, I thought.

“A pity,” I said, following the joke. If you change your mind, let me know and run.

After fasting fifteen hours, I was desperate to suck a mint candy, but my wife did not allow me because then they would have blood. My breath was a neutron bomb, a weapon of mass destruction.

-How are your erections? asked the doctor.

“Stays,” I boiled.

-Is it always awake with an erection?

-Always. Without fail.

-Liar! -I laughed my wife.

The doctor smiled with maternal tenderness, which gave me confidence to ask:

-What happened to you on the knees? Has it hurt?

Luckily, my question did not seem unable or impertinent, because he looked at me with sympathy, while saying:

-I fell skiing. Skip five days as a professional. And the last day I fell, getting out of the chair, and I broke the meniscus.

“How sorry,” I said.

Then I added:

-I also fell out of the chair on our last trip to the snow.

After submitting to several more checks, the doctor told me:

-I had to tell you that the abdominal diastasis you have is a common occurrence among pregnant women.

I could not avoid a cynical smile.

“It is happening that when a pregnant woman gives birth, then the little ball appears in the abdomen,” the doctor continued. In general, the ball is operated after giving birth, but they do it only for an aesthetic issue.

-And why has this ball out then, if I am not a pregnant woman or have given birth? I asked, while my wife smiled with infinite compassion.

“Sometimes it appears in men,” said the doctor. But it is very rare. It usually occurs due to muscle or overweight effort.

Then I dared to say, in a confessional tone:

-In reality, doctor, I’ve been pregnant.

Next, I told him that I am a writer and that when I write I often feel a woman and that the things I write are living organisms that my body needs to expel and that the creation of a book is like the gestation of a fetus and that when I write I am pregnant and I just give birth when the embarrassing novel finally sees the light when published. In other words, the pregnant woman’s ball has come out for that, because I have often been a pregnant woman of a book to be born.

“Now I understand everything,” the doctor told me.

Then asked:

-And how many times have you been pregnant?

“Diecioccho,” I said. I have published eighteen novels. Each novel is a son. And I have children who have turned thirty.

Leaving the clinic, I hugged and kissed my wife and we celebrated that the ball was friendly and it was not necessary to remove it.

“It will go when my next novel comes out,” I said.